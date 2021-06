The original World Cup winners are back and out to seal one of the four automatic qualifying places up for grabs. Uruguay will match their record of consecutive World Cup finals appearances provided they qualify for Qatar, though their place is far from assured as things stand in the CONMEBOL rankings. The two-time champions have also made it out of the group stage in each of their previous three World Cup campaigns, another first for the inaugural tournament hosts. Oscar Tabarez is not so new to the national team, and the Uruguayan legend will attempt to seal qualification once more in what could be his last hurrah.