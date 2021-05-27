Drauzio Varella: “Personally, I feel offended when they talk badly about SUS” – Marie Claire

As we get ready to head to the beach, Dr. Oyesanya provides tips to keeping your skin safe from the sun and different types of cancers to watch for. With summer on our heels, appropriate, seasonal skin care is important to make sure your skin is happy and healthy. One way to make sure you are staying skin safe is to avoid peak hours in the sun. The sun is typically at its peak from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the sun is at its brightest and hottest from noon to 3 p.m. If you have to be outside during these hours, try to minimize exposing your skin to the sun. Carrying an umbrella or wearing a hat are simple ways to help block those pesky UV rays.