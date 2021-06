On Saturday May 1, North Haven Garden Club members planted a beautiful October Glory Red Maple tree at the athletic field behind the Town Hall Annex on Linsley Street. North Haven Field Opts dug the hole for the club to plant the tree. Club members Keith Lombardo and Cindy Golia planted the tree while members Gerri Giordano, Lois Gough, Fran Notaro, and Tina Swezy looked on. The tree will grow at a medium to fast rate, with height increases of anywhere from 13" to more than 24" per year and grows to a height of 40 to 50 feet. It will be a great shade tree to gather under and get out of the hot sun while watching any activity at the field.