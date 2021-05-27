Cancel
Auddia Inc. Announces Presentation at Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 1st at 12:00 PM ET

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st - 4th, 2021. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia will present at the conference.

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

