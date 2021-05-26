Mental Health And Wellness Focus Of Upcoming Texas A&M University System Virtual Event

The Amador County Behavioral Health Department (ACBH) is requesting proposals from qualified providers in the development, implementation and operation of a mental health Wellness Center in Amador County. The Wellness Center will be funded under the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) beginning July 1, 2021 and continuing through fiscal years 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24. The County anticipates entering into a three (3) year contract with the successful firm. Due to potential changes in future allocations, the contract amount will be re-evaluated annually. County shall have the right to terminate this Agreement upon three (3) days written notice in the event that the receipt of funds from any source is reduced, suspended, or terminated for any reason.