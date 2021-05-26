newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Mental Health And Wellness Focus Of Upcoming Texas A&M University System Virtual Event

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas A&M University System will host a Virtual Mental Health and Wellness Convening on Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. System officials say the convening will be an opportunity for all faculty, staff, students and university leaders to learn from national experts about topics such as the state of campus mental health and wellness, and institutional trends for crises prevention and intervention strategies, as well as engage in open discussion around the mechanisms and steps needed to nurture a healthy and resilient campus community.

