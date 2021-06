Under Armour is the latest company to give its hourly retail workers a bump in pay. The athletic brand will begin paying its hourly employees at least $15 per hour in the U.S. and Canada, a change that will impact 8,000 workers, according to CNBC. This will represent an increase of as much as 50 percent in some instances and will go into effect June 6. With 3,000 current open positions, the chain is planning other changes beyond the pay increase to attract talent.