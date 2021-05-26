newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Technology To Manage Mental Health At Your Fingertips

tamu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help patients manage their mental wellness between appointments, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed a smart device-based electronic platform that can continuously monitor the state of hyperarousal, one of the key signs of psychiatric distress. They say this advanced technology can read facial cues, analyze voice patterns and...

today.tamu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Mental State#Physical Health#Mental Illness#Health Technology#Develop Technology#Texas A M University#Caresense#Wm Michael Barnes#University Of Hawaii#Health Care Professionals#Advanced Technology#Electronic Monitoring#Psychiatric Monitoring#Patient Variables#Usability Issues#Software#Stress#Patient Status#Input
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

How to Talk to Your Teen About Mental Health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s Mental Health Action Day and talking to your teenager about their well being can be difficult. “I think just parents making it known in a way that connects with their child that I’m here to talk,” said Sara Vedvei. The goal of mental health action...
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

Regular physical activity can improve your mental health

Most of us know that physical activity provides numerous physical benefits to our bodies, but a lesser-known benefit of physical activity is that it also improves our mental health. Physical activity promotes positive changes in your brain, including neural growth, reduced inflammation and new activity patterns that promote calmness and...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Activities that help to take good care of your mental health

Our overall wellness and well-being are vitalfor good health, and taking good care of our mental health can keep us healthy and happy. To get the most from life, you must look after your mental health with as much importance as you look after your physical health. Unless you are in the right frame of mind, you can never lead a healthy and happy life. Having a positive outlook in life takes care of our emotional and social well-being, which adds up to our overall wellness and well-being. In addition, the state of your mental health determines how you relate to others, how you handle stress, and influence the choices you make in life.
Mental Healthwvua23.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: How Mental Health Affects Your Nutrition

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 20.6% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2019. Registered Dietitian and Assistant Director of Health Education and Nutrition Services at the University of Alabama Sheena Gregg said that someone might use their nutrition to cope with their mental health.
Mental HealthPosted by
WBIR

What changing mask policies mean for your mental health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Should I wear a mask? Should I just leave it in the car? Am I going to get sick if I don't wear it even though I'm vaccinated?. Those are questions many have following the changes tied to masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said fully vaccinated people are OK to go without masks in almost all circumstances.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Start your mental health journey at St. Ann

Are you worrying often or feeling sad? Do daily stressors make it difficult for you to function at work or at school? Have you lost interest in things you used to love? Would you like help dealing with COVID-19 related stress?. For most of us, the past year has been...
Mental HealthThrive Global

3 Steps to Boost Your Savings While Protecting Your Mental Health

Whether your goal is future financial security or a week in a beach house in Hawaii, a strong savings plan can get you there. As an added bonus, amping up your savings can also mitigate future financial stressors, such as unexpected bills. However, upping the balances in your accounts isn’t always easy and often requires sacrifices, like saying no to weekly brunches or a quick getaway.
Mental Healththedoctorstv.com

The Self Care Gifts You Need for Your Mental Health

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we have put together gifts that can help you or a friend fill...
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

Supporting your mental health in times of crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many people to evaluate their mental and emotional health. Many adults have adapted to working from home, and school has become virtual for many students. The psychological and emotional impact of the pandemic has been traumatic for communities, causing a collective feeling of stress, and in some cases, trauma.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle adds access to new mental health platform for managers

Chipotle Mexican Grill is adding a new mental health benefit for managers, field leaders and restaurant support center employees, the fast casual announced Wednesday. Starting next month, those workers will have access to a virtual platform called Strive that provides one-on-one coaching and support. The app “gamifies each employee’s wellness experience,” Chipotle said in a statement, allowing users to win gift cards, save money on health insurance and other perks.
Minoritieshiplatina.com

Latinx Mental Health Specialists Talk Setting Boundaries in Your Latinx Household

As if sharing a confined space with a sibling during puberty wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, having to move back into your family household due to an ongoing pandemic sounds like the trailer to an actual horror film. Unsure if the thought of a pandemic or having to coexist in the same room as your religious abuela at twenty-five petrified you more, both have had an unwavering effect on your mental health. While mental health awareness is slowly becoming a national conversation, there is still an underlying negative stigma toward attending to our mental wellbeing within the Latinx community. To be fair, unpacking family and generational trauma is never easy nor is it something that can be taken on overnight. However, there are baby steps to setting boundaries within your Latinx household that can drastically improve your mental health and family dynamic over time.
Mental HealthWNYT

Health Beat: Mental Health

If anyone says this last year hasn’t been stressful, well, I'd ask what rock they were living under! But how we've dealt with the pandemic stress varies greatly based on our lives. Do we have kids? Parents who need care? Jobs that remained demanding or disappeared? While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, mental health awareness is much more enduring as we work back to normal. To help us do that and recognize where we may be struggling, I'm happy to welcome Dr. Kristen Navarette, medical director at MVP Health Care, and Dr. Dawn Gonsalves, medical director and psychiatrist at MVP Health Care.
Mental Healthwpr.org

How What You Eat Can Impact Your Mental Health

Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety: Nourish Your Way to Better Mental Health in Six Weeks. Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2021, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board. Wisconsin Public Radio and WPR.org welcome civil, on-topic comments and opinions that advance the...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Your Mental Health During the Pandemic as Propelled by Michael E Weintraub Esq

When you eat healthily, you feel healthy and your mind feels stable. Your eating plan has a lot to do with your professional obligations and home environment. If you have to manage your increasing weight, you have to take special care of your diet. You may add different colors to your diet by incorporating fruits and vegetables. When you see colorful food on your plate, you naturally feel happy. Try to go for tomatoes, oranges, green leafy vegetables, fresh herbs as they get loaded with minerals, fiber, and vitamins. In these trying times like the pandemic, you have to take special care of your health to build on your immune system and feel mentally happy. Try to keep away from frozen food items as they have preservatives that may affect your health in the long term. Instead, go for vegetables, fruits, and other healthy food items to regulate your mind.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Worrying about your heart increases risk for mental health disorders

For coffee drinkers, a common scenario might involve drinking an extra cup only to end up with a racing heart and a subtle reminder to themselves to cut down the caffeine. But for those who have a different thinking pattern, one that includes heart-focused anxiety, the racing heart might conclude with the fear of a heart attack and a trip to the emergency room.
Mental HealthNBC Miami

Why Mental Health Apps Could be Sharing Your Data

The past year has been unlike any other, filled with stress, anxiety and sadness for millions of us and many people are turning to mental health apps for support. But, is the deeply personal, sensitive information you’re sharing on the apps really as private as you think?. Mental health apps...