Dame Fortune smiled on Mrs. Dorothy Davis of Washington on Friday, when she was awarded a check for $20,000, first prize in a national contest sponsored by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in connection with their diet drink, Tab. The presentation was made at her home Friday afternoon with the press and radio newsmen present, along with a number of friends. Mr. L. T. Christian III, president of the company, gave Mrs. Davis a huge replica of the check before presenting the authentic slip of paper to her.