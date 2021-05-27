Cancel
Business Analyst (Phoenix, US)

 6 days ago

Want to hear something crazy? Cars only spend 5% of their time driving.  Where do they spend the other 95%?   PARKED!. LAZ Parking is one of the largest and fastest growing parking companies in the country. LAZ operates hundreds of thousands of parking spaces across the country.  When it comes to parking, we’re the experts!

MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Big Data Analytics & Hadoop Market Strong Performance Led By High Value Businesses | Advanced Data Systems (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner (US), Compulink (US)

The ' Big Data Analytics & Hadoop market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Big Data Analytics & Hadoop market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data Analytics & Hadoop market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

Mastercard and Conservation International today announced the introduction of the Wildlife Impact Card program, which enables consumers to help protect wildlife habitats, including those that are home to many Critically Endangered species. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005207/en/. Across the world, habitat loss poses the...
Softwarebaseballnewssource.com

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

5/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Belden (BDC)

Belden (NYSE: BDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:. 5/13/2021 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00. 5/12/2021 – Belden...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(Graphic: Business Wire)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report ("CoreSite," or the "Company"), a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today released its 2021 State of the Data Center Report in partnership with IDG Communications. This annual report examines the latest data center trends, strategies, requirements, and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision makers.
Healthnewsverses.com

The Healthiest States In The US (And The Least Wholesome)

Nicely-being is extremely vital, and it is clear that totally different international locations put totally different quantities of give attention to this matter. States additionally differ in well-being, in every thing from entry to meals and healthcare to bodily and social well-being. Sharecare and the Boston College College of Public Well being launched a report, known as Sharecare’s 2020 Group Nicely-Being Index, detailing the healthiest and the least wholesome states to stay in. Learn on to seek out out which six states did the most effective and which six did the worst.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Corporate Performance Management (Cpm) Software Market Investment Analysis | Adaptive Insights, IBM, Anaplan, Prophix Software

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Corporate Performance Management (Cpm) Software market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Adaptive Insights, IBM, Anaplan, Prophix Software, Host Analytics, Tagetik Software, SAP, BOARD International, Oracle, BlackLine, Vena Solutions, Jedox, Pentana Performance (Ideagen), OneStream Software, MAGIQ Software, insightsoftware, Unit4 Prevero, Solver, Longview, Kepion Solution, ProForecast.
EconomyItproportal

Quality data is the bedrock to true business intelligence

As with everything nowadays, the Business Intelligence (BI) industry is expanding and evolving at a rapid pace - by 2022, Reuters expects the global revenue of BI to be worth $29.48 billion. The rising volume of data available to businesses means that they are constantly evaluating their collection and understanding process of data to serve customers or target markets better. Business Intelligence is constantly allowing companies to evolve, pivot, and formulate new ways to service their customers better, and perform in a more streamlined and simple capacity.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company", NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, said today that its smart EVs have cumulatively conducted 380,000 times of over-the-air upgrades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005416/en/. XPeng has released cumulatively 23 FOTA (firmware over-the-air) updates for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (NYSE: LIN):. 5/18/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock. 5/17/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed...
Businessmartechseries.com

WNS Receives Top Score In Cowen’s 2021 Business Services ESG Assessment

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has received the highest overall score in Cowen & Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment for covered companies in Business Services. The Cowen report evaluates 19 public companies spread across four sectors including Multinational IT services, Digital Services, BPO/BPM, and Human Capital Management. WNS received an ESG score of 81, the highest of all ranked companies and well above the group average of 61.
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
Technologytechgig.com

5 Digital Transformation trends shaping the future

Digital Transformation is one of the key technological advancements that is growing at a fast pace. What are the key trends that one must be aware of?. In 2020, technology took a whole new turn from startups to conglomerates. The pandemic changed the equation of industries and businesses as they all evolved and embraced technology. Everyone across industries depended on technology and moved online to streamline the processes and tasks. This was all possible with the help of.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market To Reach $97 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Business Development Executive Michael M. Straubel Joins Fintech CCM And CXM Leader O’Neil Digital Solutions As Managing Director f Global Partnerships

O’Neil Digital Solutions, the leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of global fintech and business development executive, Michael M. Straubel, in the newly created role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships. This new hire further reinforces the organization’s commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM SaaS solutions designed for the financial services industry.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size 2021 - Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2027

The latest business intelligence report on Predictive Analytics in Banking market report includes comprehensive market analysis on the untapped opportunities that has emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it provides key insights on the creative strategies that are being implemented by major industry players amidst the pandemic. The comprehensive representing the current landscape and important ridges for market forecast, growth trend. This report is a whole guide for new aspirants to understand the trending values and Predictive Analytics in Banking Market future trends.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Broadcast and Internet Video Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Accenture, Cisco Systems, Imagine Communications

Latest released the research study on Global Broadcast and Internet Video Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Broadcast and Internet Video Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Broadcast and Internet Video Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accedo (Sweden),Accenture plc (Ireland),Arris International Limited (United States),BAM Technologies LLC (United States),Brightcove (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Comcast Technology Solutions (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),IBM Corporation (United States),Imagine Communications Corp (United States.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – Accenture, International Business Machines, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Businesstechgig.com

Inspira Enterprise to hire 400+ IT professionals in India

The company is planning to hire 400+ technology professionals from the cloud, cybersecurity, and analytics field to support its clients in India, South East Asia and the Middle East. Inspira Enterprise, a leading global end to end IT solution provider known for its path-breaking technology products and solutions in the...