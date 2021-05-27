Business Analyst (Phoenix, US)

Nicely-being is extremely vital, and it is clear that totally different international locations put totally different quantities of give attention to this matter. States additionally differ in well-being, in every thing from entry to meals and healthcare to bodily and social well-being. Sharecare and the Boston College College of Public Well being launched a report, known as Sharecare’s 2020 Group Nicely-Being Index, detailing the healthiest and the least wholesome states to stay in. Learn on to seek out out which six states did the most effective and which six did the worst.