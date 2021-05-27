Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Biden kills Trump’s classical architecture agenda

By Nate Berg
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has made a sweeping change to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts that could have broad implications for the aesthetics of the federal government’s architecture. On Tuesday, the Biden White House announced a plan to appoint four new members to the commission, effectively squashing the previous administration’s efforts to impose a strictly classical style on all the major buildings and monuments funded by the government.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Architecture#Federal Architecture#Politics#Presidential Election#Architecture Design#Art Critics#American Culture#Art Style#Congress#The White House#Hga Architects#The Humanities In Place#The Biden White House#Npr#Senate#Confederate#College Of Engineering#Reed Hilderbrand#Fast Company#President Joe Biden
Related
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Why the American People Have Turned Against Biden

Something remarkable is happening in America. You can see what’s happening in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire with forensic audits happening, or about to happen. Many more are on the way. Americans are finally seriously questioning the results of the 2020 election. The light bulb has gone off. Americans are...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden administration formally ends Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo Tuesday officially terminating the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program. Why it matters: The program, known formally as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to await their immigration court proceedings in often dangerous and squalid conditions in Mexico.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Conservative Book World Doesn’t Know What to Do With Biden

In the conservative book world, nothing is supposed to set off a gold rush like a new Democratic president. Ever since Bill Clinton inspired a wave of right-wing best sellers in the ’90s, publishing houses that cater to Republican readers have learned to make the most of a new villain in the Oval Office, churning out polemics and exposés that aim to capitalize on fear of the new president.
ElectionsForeign Policy

Biden Is Going Protectionist. Republicans Are Going Off the Deep End.

Last week, I attended a webinar hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft titled “What Does a Foreign Policy for the Middle Class Look Like?” The idea of a “foreign policy for the middle class,” championed by Joe Biden during the 2020 election, has an appeal so powerful as to be almost insidious. Of course U.S. foreign policy should advance the interests of most Americans, but would the mildly protectionist reforms proposed by Biden accomplish that objective? I was eager to hear an alternative view from Quincy, a collection of scholars and analysts who believe that U.S. foreign policy since at least the end of the Cold War has become overmilitarized, overambitious, and overstretched.
Presidential Electionleadstories.com

Fact Check: Donald Trump CANNOT Be Returned To The Presidency Until 2025

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden Blames Trouble Passing Voting Rights on 2 Dems 'Who Vote More' With GOP

President Joe Biden has blamed two Democratic Senators who "vote more with" Republicans for Democrats' difficulties in passing voting rights legislation through Congress. Biden said that the "sacred right" to vote is currently "under assault with incredible intensity" during his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday. The president described ongoing Republican efforts to pass restrictive voting bills at the state level as "simply un-American." He vowed that June would be "a month of action" for Democrats to preserve and expand voting rights, with Vice President Kamala Harris set to lead the charge.
Presidential ElectionWBUR

Why Joe Biden's Plea For Bipartisanship Is Shrewd Strategy

Many Democrats, especially in progressive circles, have been lamenting: “Why is Biden still meeting with Republicans on the infrastructure bill?” Every day those negotiations drag on is one fewer day for the Biden team to advance its agenda. We hear those concerns loud and clear. But from many years of...
Presidential Electiondenvergazette.com

Mark Meadows says 'more to come with Hunter Biden'

Where is Hunter? A top Trump White House official suggested the public will be hearing more about President Joe Biden's son in the future. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows teased what he may know about the Biden family's business dealings during an interview Wednesday on Newsmax. "I...
AgricultureWashington Times

Biden's coming war on farmers

A new study claims that air emissions from farms kill 17,000 Americans per year. It’s the first shot in a second try by the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency to control American farms through junk science-fueled air pollution regulations. The study is funded by a $10 million grant awarded by...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Biden: 'This was not a riot, this was a massacre'

Joe Biden has become the first sitting US president to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. He met privately with survivors to mark the centenary of the attack. Some 300 African Americans were killed in what is considered one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history.