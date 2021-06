We are officially just one week away from Google taking an axe to its unlimited free storage for Photos and Drive. Having announced it six months ago, it’s hard to believe it’s finally happening. We’ve become so accustomed to free and unlimited storage over the years that now that the company is doing its best to preserve space on its servers, the whole thing is coming as a shock to some. Google did state that most users will remain unaffected though and that the 15GB storage space that comes with a standard, free Google account will be more than enough for the next three to five years for most people.