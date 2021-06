One thing is certain, we all miss watching Danielle Hunter tear after the opposing quarterback. Hunter means so much to this team, and especially to this defense. Hunter was very underrated coming out of LSU and only had 4.5 sacks in his collegiate career. That didn’t stop Hunter from becoming the fastest player to amass 50 career sacks. Behind quarterback and left tackle, edge rusher might be the most important position on the football field. In a day in age where passing is so frequent, it is critical to have a guy who can get constant pressure on the quarterback.