It looks like under-screen cameras are going to be the next bragging rights material for the upcoming wave of flagship smartphones. ZTE has already launched phones with the aforementioned technology, although the results were not so stellar. Samsung and Apple are reportedly experimenting with under-screen cameras as well, and the next name to join the list might be Google. As per a patent application filed by Google before WIPO (via LetsGoDigital), the search giant is also toying with the idea and has a unique take on the whole system.