WATERTOWN — Friends of the Watertown Library share the safe continuation of the Mystery Book Club discussions, hosted by retired Taft instructor Robin Osborn. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. monthly, usually the third Wednesday of the month, via Zoom. The next meeting is planned for May 19, discussing “The Winter Queen” by Boris Akunin, and on June 16, discussing “The Waters of Eternal Youth” by Donna Leon. All area readers are invited to join in these discussions. Anyone interested should email osbornrobin82@gmail.com for an invitation to the Zoom meeting.