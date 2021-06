WATERTOWN - In a pair of clashes of top NVL girls’ tennis teams on May 8 and 10, it was Watertown High School which proved superior against rival Wolcott High School, as the Indians scored consecutive 5-2 wins to improve to 11-2 on the season while dropping Wolcott to 10-3. At Crestbrook Park on Monday afternoon, the Indians won three of the four singles’ matches, then aded two of the three doubles’ sets in their second 5-2 win.