Y-Brush breaks the price of its revolutionary toothbrush for French Days

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year and a half of lockdown, Paris is finally opening back up to travelers from the U.S. as of June 9. And if you're anything like us, you're probably already planning your future trip to the sorely missed City of Lights. When the time comes, packing for Paris means leaving room in your suitcase. After all, the city’s legendary pharmacies and perfumeries beckon. And who better to recommend the best beauty products to stock up on while there than the Vogue staffers who have made the trip several times before? One colleague waxes on about a natural, floral-scented deodorant that can withstand a fluke heat wave; another raves about a miracle, anti-frizz blowdry balm that extends a smooth look for longer. That’s not even counting the personal discoveries to be made, which on my visit, in 2016, included a sulfate-free shampoo by the texture-friendly line Hapsatou Sy; the mineral-rich tonic Plasmarine; and a box of immune-boosting Influ-Zinc lozenges so chic (blush pink, gold foil) I couldn’t bear to open it, never mind my cold.