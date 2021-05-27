Iowa Legislature took local control away from schools boards in 2021

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleVoters across the state are given the opportunity every two years to elect citizens from their community to represent them on local public school boards. Iowans expect their schools to reflect and adapt to the unique circumstances of their own community. No one knows a community better than the people who live in it. And that is why local school boards are given broad power by Iowa Code 274.3 to “operate, control and supervise all public schools located within its district’s boundaries.”

Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Linn-Mar students call for anti-racism teaching at social justice rally

MARION — Linn-Mar High School senior Taeja Miller Grundy wants to see her school change from one that’s “prejudiced” and “segregated” to one that is inclusive and anti-racist. At a student-organized social justice rally Monday afternoon at the Linn-Mar stadium, Grundy led a group of about 60 students and staff...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa State
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa recorded six new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, reaching 6,006 total deaths because of the virus since the start of the pandemic. While the deaths surpassed another grim milestone, the seven-day average of cases hit 237, the lowest since April 20, 2020, and a continued drop for the fourth consecutive day.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

University of Iowa celebrates 2021 spring and summer graduates

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will decide the future of its mask policy Wednesday. That's according to an email sent by the superintendent. More than 6,000 miles away from the conflict, people in Iowa are calling for both the Biden administration and their fellow Iowans to take action.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Another Linn County gambling vote, but gaming has changed

Given all the talk this week about a Linn County gambling referendum this fall, I tried this past week to get in touch with Jonathan Swain. He’s president of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the casino company leading a group of investors that holds all the cards when it comes to the possibility of a casino, someday, in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Iowa Staterecordargusnews.com

Iowa town tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Until one afternoon last August, Cedar Rapids had always been a lush, leafy island surrounded by a sea of corn and soybeans, with its giant oaks, sycamores and other trees towering over the community’s neighborhoods and providing a shady refuge from Iowa’s steamy summer heat. It took 45 minutes to shred nearly all of those […]
Cedar Rapids, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Mayor Brad Hart again modifies mask mandate in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has further eased the mask mandate in Cedar Rapids to align with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing their masks indoors. This guidance comes two weeks after the CDC issued recommendations that relaxed mask-wearing outdoors for fully vaccinated people.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Senator called Iowa DNR director over son-in-law’s bid for feedlot

Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach called DNR director over Supreme Beef feedlot owned by his son-in-law ‘I simply asked Kayla to get the right folks in contact with Supreme Beef’. State Sen. Dan Zumbach, a Republican who represents Buchanan, Delaware, Jones, and Linn counties, spoke to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon on behalf of his son-in-law, whose family was seeking approval to open an 11,600-head cattle feedlot outside of Zumbach’s legislative district.
Springville, IAthegazette.com

Springville to rededicate Nathan Brown monument May 22

The three local DAR Chapters and the Springville Historical Society will rededicate the recently restored Nathan Brown Monument beginning at 1 p.m. May 22. The public is invited to attend. Individuals taking part in the ceremony will include state and local members of the DAR: SAR (Iowa Society, Sons of the American Revolution) and C.A.R. (Children of the American Revolution).