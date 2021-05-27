Iowa Legislature took local control away from schools boards in 2021
Voters across the state are given the opportunity every two years to elect citizens from their community to represent them on local public school boards. Iowans expect their schools to reflect and adapt to the unique circumstances of their own community. No one knows a community better than the people who live in it. And that is why local school boards are given broad power by Iowa Code 274.3 to “operate, control and supervise all public schools located within its district’s boundaries.”www.thegazette.com