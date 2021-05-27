Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, CT

Happy Memorial Day

primepublishers.com
 6 days ago

The celebration of Memorial Day goes back to the Greek and Roman civilizations. Both cultures held a day of remembrance. The first known tribute was held in 431 B.C. by the Athenian statesman Pericles, a speech that some historians have compared to President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. In the states, the...

www.primepublishers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Watertown, CT
Society
Watertown, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Watertown, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoration Day#War#Gettysburg Address#Greek#Roman#Athenian#African Americans#Canadian#The Ladies Home Journal#Happy Memorial Day#Remembrance#Commemoration#President Lincoln#Hope#General John Logan#Soldiers#Commander#Flanders Fields#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
News Break
Army
Related
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Ceremony to Honor Veterans from World War I Slated for May 21

WATERTOWN — The Watertown History Museum and local veterans groups will gather near the gazebo on Veterans Hill to honor the men and women who served in the First World War at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Route 838. Veterans who were born in Watertown and Oakville, who lived here, and/or were buried here will be remembered with a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the monument’s dedication. This includes the 261 names on the monument, plus an additional 49 that were discovered by museum volunteers in the past 6 months.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Events Shape Mankind

From time immemorial events have shaped the history of mankind. Events are dictated by the vagaries of human desires. The story of mankind could be compared to the workings of a cart or a wheelbarrow. As the wheels slowly turn, so does our history evolve. When the cart is handled...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

DAR and C.A.R. Members Celebrate Earth Day by Cleaning up Old Burying Ground

WATERTOWN — Members of the Trumbull-Porter Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and of the Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution celebrated Earth Day by cleaning up the Old Burying Ground in Watertown. The groups removed the 82 wreaths from the Wreaths Across America ceremony which had been placed on the graves of veterans buried in the cemetery, and a number of bags of trash.
Litchfield County, CTprimepublishers.com

Legislators to Take Part in VFW Food Drive

OAKVILLE — State Rep. Joe Polletta, R-68, and state Sen. Eric Berthel, R-32, in conjunction with Commander Mike Minervio and VFW Post No. 7330, invite residents to help their neighbors by donating non-perishable food items. Rep. Polletta and Sen. Berthel will collect non-perishable food donations to benefit local veterans from...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

It’s Time to Come Together

Recently, a post on social media warmed my heart: someone needed help moving a large piece of furniture that day. Within minutes, there were dozens of responses offering help. This community comes together when families lose their belongings in a fire, or someone is going through a serious medical issue. There are countless offers for support and help.
Litchfield County, CTcountytimes.com

Judy Black Memorial Park in Washington presents new exhibit

WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is presenting a curated collection of modern sculpture, photography and 3D printed ceramics. The show features works by artists Brian Walters II, Pamela Takiff and Dara Schaeffer at the park at 1 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot. The exhibit, which includes multiple pieces contributed by each artist, will be taken down on May 23.
Litchfield County, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Artist displays paintings in Washington exhibit

WASHINGTON — Artist Lynda O’Connor will be displaying her work on June 1 at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Road, Washington Depot. The exhibition runs through July 10. O’Connor is an abstract artist who seeks inspiration from Litchfield County’s abundant natural environment. Her artwork is about connections - connections...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Many Thanks on Behalf of Brother

I want to thank the folks in Watertown and Woodbury who reached out to our family since my brother Barry passed away recently at age 75. He fought recurring heart failure and COPD valiantly these past 10 years. We are now relieved that his struggle is over and he is...
Washington StateRegister Citizen

E3 Transition program in Washington has new leaders

WASHINGTON — The E3 Transition program in Washington has installed new leadership with Regina Long as the director, and education specialist Sean Kavanaugh. Together they bring a combined 50 years of working with children and adults with special needs. Long has a background in human services and holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership. Kavanaugh is experienced helping students with the use of technology. His background also includes training public school teachers in technology use.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

COMPLETES TOUR OF DUTY

MATHEW NARDELLA of Oakville will complete his four year tour of duty in the U.S. Navy in May. Stationed in Norfolk, Va., his tour included two deployments to several countries. Mr. Nardella is the son of Mary Beth and Danny Nardella and is a 2016 graduate of Watertown High School.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Area Young People

ALBANY, N.Y. — Camilla Marzella of Watertown was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. Ms. Marzella is member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in psychology and criminal Justice. Benjamin Moffa. HAMILTON, N.Y. — Benjamin Moffa, a member of...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Mystery Book Club Slated

WATERTOWN — Friends of the Watertown Library share the safe continuation of the Mystery Book Club discussions, hosted by retired Taft instructor Robin Osborn. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. monthly, usually the third Wednesday of the month, via Zoom. The next meeting is planned for May 19, discussing “The Winter Queen” by Boris Akunin, and on June 16, discussing “The Waters of Eternal Youth” by Donna Leon. All area readers are invited to join in these discussions. Anyone interested should email osbornrobin82@gmail.com for an invitation to the Zoom meeting.
Litchfield County, CTRegister Citizen

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County's Thrift Store needs volunteers

The Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s Thrift Store is run by a dedicated group of longtime volunteers. The store is filled with gently used clothing, houseware, giftware, linens, books, and children’s items. They welcome donations and can be dropped off at 233B Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202), New Preston, during their regular business hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds from every sale directly benefit the patients of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County. Volunteers are needed to help with sorting and tagging merchandise and assisting customers. To become a volunteer, call Martha Babbitt at 860-379-8561. For more information about the thrift store, call 860-868-0884.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Restaurant Revitalization Fund Topic of Webinar Meeting

WATERTOWN — The Town of Watertown and the Economic Development Commission with state Rep. Joe Polletta, R-63, hosted an hour-long webinar to educate local restaurant owners on the benefits of the newly released Restaurant Revitalization Fund on April 30. The fund is a one-time grant from the federal government that...