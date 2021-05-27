Happy Memorial Day

The Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s Thrift Store is run by a dedicated group of longtime volunteers. The store is filled with gently used clothing, houseware, giftware, linens, books, and children’s items. They welcome donations and can be dropped off at 233B Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202), New Preston, during their regular business hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds from every sale directly benefit the patients of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County. Volunteers are needed to help with sorting and tagging merchandise and assisting customers. To become a volunteer, call Martha Babbitt at 860-379-8561. For more information about the thrift store, call 860-868-0884.