She was an underground food legend in S.F. Now she has a small empire of Brazilian cafes

By Adrian Spinelli
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit the South San Francisco location of Cafe de Casa on any given day, and you’re likely to find a Brazilian eating rice and velvety beans, the crispy, cheesy puffballs known as pão de queijo and the creamy chicken-stuffed dumplings called coxinhas. The restaurant has become a hub for Brazilians living in the Bay Area — particularly as a stopover for the many Brazilian cab and delivery drivers who go to and from the airport. By some estimates, there are more than 15,000 Brazilians in the Bay Area.

