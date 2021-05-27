Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had...

www.chronicle-tribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Doctors#Ap#Japanese#The Japan Doctors Union#Athletes#Dr Naoto Ueyama#Country#Broadcasters#Media#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public HealthCosmopolitan

Doctor warns of new COVID symptom that could be linked to the Indian variant

Numbers of COVID cases in the UK have been reassuringly low over the past couple of months, but the emergence of a new Indian variant of the virus threatens to disrupt the progress. With suspicions that the variant could be far more transmissable than other versions of the virus, experts are urging caution as we edge close towards 'normal' life resuming.
SportsPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled?

With a little over two months until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the possibility of a cancellation looms large over the Games. As Japan battles a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures remains in place until the end of the month, there is mounting pressure The post What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled? appeared first on KTVZ.
TravelWRAL

With Tokyo Olympics Weeks Away, U.S. Warns Americans Not to Travel to Japan

WASHINGTON — The State Department on Monday warned Americans against traveling to Japan as the country experiences an increase in coronavirus cases less than two months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The move has little practical effect, as Japan’s borders have been closed to most nonresident foreigners since...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

India variant continues spread in county

Mesa County still is the only place in the state to see cases of the India variant of the original COVID-19 virus, but it now has another one from abroad, this time from Brazil. The county went from having 20 cases Tuesday of the more contagious variant that was first...
Worldomahanews.net

Tokyo 2021 Olympics could become a test of governmental hypocrisy

After its unwillingness to help stranded Australians in India during the pandemic, our government is still sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, writes Marie M'Balla-Ndi Oelgemoeller. ON 16 OCTOBER 1968 in Mexico City, American track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos respectively won the gold and silver medals...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Scientist warns India-related variant could trigger another wave in UK

LONDON, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The India-related coronavirus variant could drive another wave in Britain, a British government advisory scientist warned Thursday. "The virus just got faster," said Andrew Hayward, a professor from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), indicating that Britain could be at the start of a third COVID-19 wave.
TravelPosted by
CBS News

U.S. warns against travel to Japan, adding pressure as officials try to salvage COVID-battered Tokyo Olympics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans against traveling to Japan because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, and that includes people who might have been hoping to soak up the atmosphere during this summer's Tokyo Olympics. The advisory will not keep U.S. athletes out of the Summer Games, but it does increase the already-tremendous pressure on the Olympics' organizers.
TravelSportsnet.ca

CDC warns against all travel to Japan as Tokyo Olympics loom

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department are warning Americans against all travel to Japan because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country as it prepares to host the Olympics in just two months. The twin alerts issued Monday don't ban U.S....
shorelinemedia.net

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
PharmaceuticalsNPR

Experts Warn Lag In Global Vaccinations Could Lead To Dangerous Variants

It sometimes feels as if someone gave an all-clear signal for the pandemic. Many Americans are emerging from isolation and resuming at least some of their old routines. Though we're just getting started on vaccinating kids and nobody under 12 has a shot, the CDC says 50% of adults 18 and over are vaccinated now. But for much of the rest of the world, the picture could hardly be more different. Health experts are warning the consequences of that could be severe for people in those countries and also for the United States. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’

It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”
WorldPosted by
CNN

Tokyo plows ahead with Olympics

Despite growing opposition to the Olympics, Tokyo and the IOC are plowing ahead - and getting ready for the logistical nightmare that awaits as tens of thousands of athletes prepare to descend on the city amid rising Covid-19 cases.
EnvironmentNewswise

Rings of Fire: How heat could impact the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Newswise — High levels of heat and humidity driven by climate change could pose a significant threat to competitors at the Tokyo Olympics in July, a new study backed by leading athletes, the British Association for Sustainability in Sport (BASIS) and scientists from the University of Portsmouth's Extreme Environment Laboratory and the Priestley International Centre for Climate at Leeds University warns.
SportsKenosha News.com

Should the Tokyo Olympics be postponed again?

The Tokyo Olympic Games are fast approaching, but will they be postponed again? The Japanese authorities say the games will continue as planned, but the general public in Japan are less enthusiastic. An expert explains some of the risks at play. To read more select an article below by click...
Public HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tokyo Olympics: Will they or won't they?

Do you have Olympic fever yet? If so, consult your doctor because it may be a symptom of coronavirus. Here in Japan, Olympic news is coming so fast and furious that my commentary today may already be outdated. I submit this column six days in advance, so the Games may be canceled by now for all I know. You might be looking at a huge Mi Ranchito ad suspiciously in the exact shape of my column.