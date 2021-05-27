A Wakeup Call for Networks, Agencies and Brands: Consumers Are Fed Up with the Lack of Ad Frequency Controls
"On TV And Video" is a column exploring opportunities and challenges in advanced TV and video. Today's column is written by Julia Smaldone, senior strategist at Media Kitchen. It’s an unfortunate experience with which each of us is all too familiar. You’re binge watching your favorite show, catching up on the news or streaming live sports, and are subject to ad breaks featuring the exact same commercials, over and over.www.adexchanger.com