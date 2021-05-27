A Wakeup Call for Networks, Agencies and Brands: Consumers Are Fed Up with the Lack of Ad Frequency Controls

Amazon is hoping to use the identity vacuum Google has opened with its deprecation of the third-party cookie to suck up more business for its own DSP and publisher services. The advertising and e-commerce behemoth has been meeting with different companies to discuss plans for an identifier that would allow advertisers and publishers to better track and measure activity within its own ads ecosystem, according to sources at three different companies that have spoken with Amazon about it. Amazon confirmed to Digiday that it plans to release an identifier but did not offer a timeline.