Watch: Highlights of Lions' First Day of Organized Team Activities

Several members of the Detroit Lions' roster have now arrived at the team's Allen Park practice facility to participate in organized team activities.

The Lions have posted a two-minute video on social media of rookies and veterans going through drills, concluding with head coach Dan Campbell addressing the team on the first day.

Despite whispers of players across the league wanting to take the advice of the NFLPA and opting out of OTAs, several of Detroit's top players have been observed in attendance.

"When you get them, again, you got to take full advantage of all that time, using as much as you can as possible because again, they’ll be here for I think three weeks and then they’re out. We’ll have the rookies for a little bit longer, but you’ve just got to take advantage of the time that you get," Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El expressed.

Unfortunately, the roster has suffered its first injury. Defensive lineman Joel Heath suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during practice on Wednesday.

Some notable members of the roster attending OTAs:

Jared Goff

Jamaal Williams

D’Andre Swift

Sage Surratt

Javon McKinley

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Geronimo Allison

Jonathan Adams Jr.

Quintez Cephus

T.J. Hockenson

Alize Mack

Darren Fells

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Trey Flowers

Nick Williams

Levi Onwuzurike

Julian Okwara

Alim McNeill

Romeo Okwara

Jahlani Tavai

Alex Anzalone

Will Harris

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Jack Fox

More From SI All Lions:

Does Matthew Stafford Belong on Ring of Honor List?