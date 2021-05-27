Cancel
Implementing a digital transformation at industrial companies

By Chris Angevine, Jacklyne Keomany, Jannick Thomsen
mckinsey.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial companies have long trailed behind retailers and other B2C players when it comes to digitizing their marketing and sales operations, but they are now on the cusp of change. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing workers to stay home and limiting in-person interactions, digital solutions are now essential to customer outreach and support. In fact, a recent McKinsey survey showed that two-thirds of B2B customers prefer remote human assistance or digital self-service when making a purchase. What’s more, 80 percent of B2B leaders said that omnichannel sales were equally or more effective than traditional methods.

www.mckinsey.com
#Digital Transformation#Digital Technologies#Digitization#Business Transformation#Digital Innovation#Digital Technology#Technology Companies#Popup Article#Mckinsey#Trs#Digital Initiatives#Digital Solutions#Industrial Companies#Digital Sales#Implementing Change#Digital Employees#Digital Platforms#Digital Opportunities#Digital Leaders#B2b Companies
