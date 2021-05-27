Hen mallard finds a safe but lively nesting site on preschool playground in Alexandria
It was graduation night at the First Lutheran Church in Alexandria on May 24 for students ages 3-5 in the church's Community Preschool classes. About a dozen young children were running around, yelling and chasing each other like kids do around the playground on the northwest corner outside of the church at about 6 p.m. Parents talked outside the chest-high fence that surrounds the equipment, and one hen mallard sat still as a statue on a nest, seemingly oblivious to the energy around her.