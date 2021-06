This year, it feels like a huge "no vacancy" sign hangs on the Colorado mountains.Driving the news: Now more than ever, public land managers are taking steps to limit human impacts on the environment, particularly in the spots most easily accessed from Denver.Popular hiking destinations, including Brainard Lake and Mount Evans, now need advanced reservations.Dispersed camping locations in the national forests are starting to require reservations, other areas are being converted to day-use only and large swaths remain closed from forest fires.The Bureau of Land Management is limiting camping in some areas to particular sites.And locations in Boulder County and...