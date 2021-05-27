City presents recreation center options
The city of Princeton and engineering firm Kimley-Horn hosted a public meeting at the public works building May 18 concerning the recreation center currently in development. The future recreation center will be located at the northwest corner of Beauchamp Boulevard and Monte Carlo Boulevard near Southard Middle School. According to Kimley-Horn project manager Brittany Shake, city staff negotiated with the White Wing Trails developer to donate 9 acres with 6.3 acres reserved for the recreation center. The additional acreage will be used for a future fire station.princetonherald.com