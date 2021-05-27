Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, TX

City presents recreation center options

By Seth Dowdle
princetonherald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Princeton and engineering firm Kimley-Horn hosted a public meeting at the public works building May 18 concerning the recreation center currently in development. The future recreation center will be located at the northwest corner of Beauchamp Boulevard and Monte Carlo Boulevard near Southard Middle School. According to Kimley-Horn project manager Brittany Shake, city staff negotiated with the White Wing Trails developer to donate 9 acres with 6.3 acres reserved for the recreation center. The additional acreage will be used for a future fire station.

princetonherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Sachse, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Princeton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#City Manager#City Staff#Community Manager#Project Development#Kimley Horn#Metroplex#White Wing Trails#Project Manager#Monte Carlo Boulevard#Square Foot#Informational Posters#Beauchamp Boulevard#Developer#Southard Middle School#Fire#Online#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cycle shop and attached coffee company relocate in downtown McKinney

Cadence Cyclery of McKinney and Wattage Coffee Co. have both moved from 129 S. Tennessee St. to 119 S. Tennessee St. The new building more than doubles the size for both businesses, which includes two stories with an upstairs lounge. The move took place at the beginning of May, and a grand opening event is expected to be announced soon. 972-548-7400. www.cadencecyclery.com/about/mckinney-pg141.htm.
Collin County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Construction begins on McKinney’s first Class A multi-tenant office building

A groundbreaking ceremony was held May 10 on one of Collin County’s largest office projects: McKinney’s first Class A multi-tenant office building. The eight-story, 200,000-square-foot office building will include a structured parking garage, flexible conferencing space, a tenant lounge, an outdoor amenity space, a golf simulator and a fitness center with private locker and shower rooms.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Princeton, TXprincetonherald.com

Community Center confusion

The Princeton Community Development Corporation received new information about the community center during the May 4 regular meeting, which could alter future plans for the building. The building was originally purchased by the CDC in 2015 for $137,969. Since that time, the CDC has spent $806,075 on renovations for a...
Wylie, TXsachsenews.com

Public gets look at mobility future

Roland Krier is concerned about traffic, specifically 18-wheelers, coming from the area behind the Walmart in Wylie, where a railway distribution park sits. “My wife has become terrified to drive her new car because they are all over the place, night and day,” said Krier, who lives in Nevada. “And we seem to have an extreme increase of traffic because of it. When you have an 18-wheeler and a four-wheeler together, that doesn’t blend too good.”