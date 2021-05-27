ON THE BALL

A pair of Watertown High School scholar-athletes were honored at the CIAC’s Virtual Scholar-Athlete program on May 2. Keith Caouette, at left, has displayed a consistent record of academic achievement and leadership throughout his high school career. Keith is finishing 11th in his graduating class along with the achievement of earning high honors every marking period while taking honors and AP level courses. As a freshman and sophomore, Keith earned the Underclassmen Scholastic Excellence Award. Keith joined the World Language Honor Society as a sophomore, and was then accepted to National Honor Society as a junior. As a part of Link Crew, Keith led freshmen through their transition to Watertown High School. Keith was also one of five people nominated for an Anti-Defamation League workshop sophomore year and also honored as student of the month in November of 2019. On the athletic fields, Keith was an All-NVL track athlete as a freshman and sophomore, team’s leading point scorer as a sophomore, a competitor at the state meet, and even qualified for the State Opens. Keith earned All-Iron honors in soccer as a sophomore, and earned All-NVL and All-State as a senior. As a senior Keith was chosen as a captain for the soccer and track teams. Emma Gallagher, at right, has had an outstanding academic career, finishing eighth in her graduating class. Emma continues to push herself with many honors and AP level classes. Emma is the treasurer of the National Honor Society and a two time officer of Model UN. Emma is also a member of the World Language Honor Society, honored student of the month, and also received the Underclassmen Scholastic Excellence Award. Emma participated in Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and was part of a sports team for every season of her high school career. Emma earned NVL All-Iron Division honors for Cross Country and All-NVL for track two times and All-State for Cross Country her senior year. Emma was also named as the Most Outstanding Senior in Cross Country this past fall. Emma was a captain of the WHS Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track teams and was selected to take part in the NVL Leadership Conference.