CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials in Clackamas County plan to talk about a ban on vaccine passports at the 10 a.m. meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 1. As it stands, Oregon is the only state in the country that is requiring vaccine passports or the verification of vaccine status to allow the removal of masks indoors. It is a controversial action that has already caused a stir. Ten business associations signed a letter to the Biden administration calling the passport policy “alarming” and a conservative group has threatened to sue Gov. Kate Brown if she doesn’t repeal the policy.