Watertown, CT

GARDEN CLUB VOTE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Watertown Garden Club have worked hard creating beautiful spring planters at several locations around Watertown and Oakville. The public can take a look at these planters at the Watertown Post Office. Everyone is invited to view them all, then pick a favorite and vote. To vote, go to the Garden Club website at watertowngardenclub.org, go to Design Contest, and follow instructions on how to vote for a favorite design. Responses should be received no later than Monday, May 31.

Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

GARDEN OF BARGAINS

On May 5, an auction was held to sell off the assets of the former Rock Garden Cafe on Main Street in Watertown. Everything inside the eatery, which closed last month, was up for bids, including furniture, computer systems, ovens, freezers, televisions and even menus. The bidding was spirited and with everything sold and carted away, the doors to the popular restaurant closed for good at 6 p.m. (Dreher photo)
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

What is Going On With the Senior Center?

I am really interested in being more informed about any services being planned for the Falls Avenue Senior Community Center. I am hearing about some classes offered now at the previous Falls Avenue Center. Before Covid, I was an active member of the senior center. I have been getting the...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

DAR and C.A.R. Members Celebrate Earth Day by Cleaning up Old Burying Ground

WATERTOWN — Members of the Trumbull-Porter Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and of the Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution celebrated Earth Day by cleaning up the Old Burying Ground in Watertown. The groups removed the 82 wreaths from the Wreaths Across America ceremony which had been placed on the graves of veterans buried in the cemetery, and a number of bags of trash.
Litchfield County, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Judy Black Memorial Park in Washington presents new exhibit

WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is presenting a curated collection of modern sculpture, photography and 3D printed ceramics. The show features works by artists Brian Walters II, Pamela Takiff and Dara Schaeffer at the park at 1 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot. The exhibit, which includes multiple pieces contributed by each artist, will be taken down on May 23.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Cash for Charities

WATERTOWN-WOODBURY — Tribury Rotary is a beneficiary of LaBonne’s Market Cash for Charities program. Customers who shop at LaBonne’s in Woodbury or Watertown are invited to save their receipts and mail them to Tribury Rotary, P.O. Box 956, Southbury 06488. A percentage of the receipt total will be donated to...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Ceremony to Honor Veterans from World War I Slated for May 21

WATERTOWN — The Watertown History Museum and local veterans groups will gather near the gazebo on Veterans Hill to honor the men and women who served in the First World War at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Route 838. Veterans who were born in Watertown and Oakville, who lived here, and/or were buried here will be remembered with a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the monument’s dedication. This includes the 261 names on the monument, plus an additional 49 that were discovered by museum volunteers in the past 6 months.
Litchfield County, CTprimepublishers.com

Legislators to Take Part in VFW Food Drive

OAKVILLE — State Rep. Joe Polletta, R-68, and state Sen. Eric Berthel, R-32, in conjunction with Commander Mike Minervio and VFW Post No. 7330, invite residents to help their neighbors by donating non-perishable food items. Rep. Polletta and Sen. Berthel will collect non-perishable food donations to benefit local veterans from...
Washington Statenewmilfordspectrum.com

Washington nonprofit hosting birding program

Washington — Ornithologist Olaf Soltau and Steep Rock Association will lead a morning of birding through the varied habitats in Macricostas Preserve. The program will be June 13, from 8 to 10 a.m., and begin at the main Macricostas Preserve parking lot located at 124 Christian Street, New Preston. There...
Roxbury, CTMiddletown Press

Roxbury library to exhibit works by Bob Lenz

ROXBURY —Award-winning artist and teacher Bob Lenz will present his landscapes and still lifes, many of which he painted in Litchfield County, next month at Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street. The public is invited to meet the artist at the opening reception at the library on Saturday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Mystery Book Club Slated

WATERTOWN — Friends of the Watertown Library share the safe continuation of the Mystery Book Club discussions, hosted by retired Taft instructor Robin Osborn. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. monthly, usually the third Wednesday of the month, via Zoom. The next meeting is planned for May 19, discussing “The Winter Queen” by Boris Akunin, and on June 16, discussing “The Waters of Eternal Youth” by Donna Leon. All area readers are invited to join in these discussions. Anyone interested should email osbornrobin82@gmail.com for an invitation to the Zoom meeting.
Litchfield County, CTRegister Citizen

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County's Thrift Store needs volunteers

The Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s Thrift Store is run by a dedicated group of longtime volunteers. The store is filled with gently used clothing, houseware, giftware, linens, books, and children’s items. They welcome donations and can be dropped off at 233B Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202), New Preston, during their regular business hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds from every sale directly benefit the patients of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County. Volunteers are needed to help with sorting and tagging merchandise and assisting customers. To become a volunteer, call Martha Babbitt at 860-379-8561. For more information about the thrift store, call 860-868-0884.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Restaurant Revitalization Fund Topic of Webinar Meeting

WATERTOWN — The Town of Watertown and the Economic Development Commission with state Rep. Joe Polletta, R-63, hosted an hour-long webinar to educate local restaurant owners on the benefits of the newly released Restaurant Revitalization Fund on April 30. The fund is a one-time grant from the federal government that...
Middlebury, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

New Cumberland Farms Coming, Chubba’s Closes in Middlebury

Lots of dirt has been flying around in the air along Straits Turnpike (Rt. 63) in Middlebury over the past few months. Premier Subaru's new dealership is starting to really take shape, and just over the past few weeks, I've noticed that the corner lot of Straits Turnpike and Park Road has been fenced in, ripped up, and just yesterday, the new owners have decided to reveal themselves to the public.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

COMPLETES TOUR OF DUTY

MATHEW NARDELLA of Oakville will complete his four year tour of duty in the U.S. Navy in May. Stationed in Norfolk, Va., his tour included two deployments to several countries. Mr. Nardella is the son of Mary Beth and Danny Nardella and is a 2016 graduate of Watertown High School.