GARDEN CLUB VOTE
Members of the Watertown Garden Club have worked hard creating beautiful spring planters at several locations around Watertown and Oakville. The public can take a look at these planters at the Watertown Post Office. Everyone is invited to view them all, then pick a favorite and vote. To vote, go to the Garden Club website at watertowngardenclub.org, go to Design Contest, and follow instructions on how to vote for a favorite design. Responses should be received no later than Monday, May 31.www.primepublishers.com