Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, CT

Cookbooks Plus Feature of Summer Book Sale

primepublishers.com
 6 days ago

BETHLEHEM — Cookbooks Plus will be featured at the Bethlehem Friends of the Library summer book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at 32 Main St. South. Scores of cookbooks from well-loved to pristine like-new titles will be sold outside behind the library, weather permitting.

www.primepublishers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Audio Books#Book Sale#Gourmet#Library#International Cuisine#Book Bags#Feature#Dvds#Like New Titles#Fiction#Family#Community#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Litchfield County, CTRegister Citizen

'LIVe' clothing and gift boutique 'fills the gap' on Winsted's Main St.

WINSTED — LIVe, a clothing and gift boutique at 396 Main St., is a glimmering, colorful oasis for anyone looking for a new dress or outfit, or a special gift. Here and there, shoppers will find local salutes to Winsted and Highland Lake on tote bags and T-shirts, combined and displayed with crafts, hand-crafted jewelry, soaps and bath items, bags and candles by local makers in and around Litchfield County, as well as fair trade items that, when sold, benefit coops of makers from other countries.
Litchfield County, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Judy Black Memorial Park in Washington presents new exhibit

WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is presenting a curated collection of modern sculpture, photography and 3D printed ceramics. The show features works by artists Brian Walters II, Pamela Takiff and Dara Schaeffer at the park at 1 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot. The exhibit, which includes multiple pieces contributed by each artist, will be taken down on May 23.
Litchfield County, CTRegister Citizen

Artist displays paintings in Washington exhibit

WASHINGTON — Artist Lynda O’Connor will be displaying her work on June 1 at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Road, Washington Depot. The exhibition runs through July 10. O’Connor is an abstract artist who seeks inspiration from Litchfield County’s abundant natural environment. Her artwork is about connections - connections...
Roxbury, CTMiddletown Press

Roxbury library to exhibit works by Bob Lenz

ROXBURY —Award-winning artist and teacher Bob Lenz will present his landscapes and still lifes, many of which he painted in Litchfield County, next month at Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street. The public is invited to meet the artist at the opening reception at the library on Saturday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Litchfield County, CTRegister Citizen

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County's Thrift Store needs volunteers

The Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s Thrift Store is run by a dedicated group of longtime volunteers. The store is filled with gently used clothing, houseware, giftware, linens, books, and children’s items. They welcome donations and can be dropped off at 233B Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202), New Preston, during their regular business hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds from every sale directly benefit the patients of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County. Volunteers are needed to help with sorting and tagging merchandise and assisting customers. To become a volunteer, call Martha Babbitt at 860-379-8561. For more information about the thrift store, call 860-868-0884.