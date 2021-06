BEACON FALLS - Coming off a doubleheader sweep and riding a four-game win streak, Watertown High School came out swinging in their NVL softball game at Woodland Regional High School on May 2, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Nadia Andarowski drove in a pair of those runs when she blasted a two-run homer on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. From there on, pitcher Riley Kane of Woodland shut down the Indians as her teammates chipped away, scoring single runs in the first, third and fifth innings, then busted the game open with a five-run sixth inning to come away with an 8-3 win.