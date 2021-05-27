Painting with live flies? John Knuth explores rebirth through nature-based paintings in Southport

John P. Lasater IV is an award-winning artist who now lives, paints and teaches in Siloam Springs, AR. Lasater once known for his impressionistic style and bravado brushwork, has recently evolved under the mentorship of Jerusalem Master, Israel Hershberg, as well as from his travels to Italy and in depth historical and experimental self-studies In this workshop, John will break down the process of creating landscapes with vitality while using photographic references. The focus will be on choosing the right photo, editing, composition, light, and technique. John works with each student at their own individual level and leads with group demonstrations and critiques, providing a full day of artistic community and synergy. Class is 9 - 4 p.m. June 26 at Center for Art and Education, 104 North 13, Van Buren, AR. Fee is $100. Students will bring their own art supplies and images (photos or electronic devices such as iPads). To register, call CAE at 479-474-7767.