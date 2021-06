Benfica will participate in the third Champions League qualifying round, having finished third in the last tournament. The Reds are the second team with the best coefficients (58,000) on the non-champions route, behind Shakhtar (79,000) and ahead of Monaco (36,000) and Celtic (34,000), all of them also ranked, and as such, they were knocked out of the tournament. From the list of potential opponents on this tour.