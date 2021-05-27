Cancel
Oakville, CT

PATIO COMING SOON

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcavation work has begun on a new outdoor patio for Vintage 471 On Main Restaurant in Oakville. The popular eatery, like so many local businesses, is showing encouraging signs of recovery and growth. The new patio will be soon be completed for the enjoyment of summer dining.

