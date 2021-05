Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite the fact that 2019's Shazam! performed well at the box office and exceeded expectations from both fans and critics, some people were still not sold on Zachary Levi playing one of DC's mightiest superheroes but it's not because he wasn't good, it's because he didn't exactly look the part and him wearing a muscle suit to hide the fact that he failed to train physically for the role didn't help his case. Admittedly, Levi relied on a padded costume in the first film to make him look bulkier but instead of it looking natural, it came across as goofy.