WNBA Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Lynx are hosting the Connecticut Sun at the Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday, May 30, at 19:00 ET in a battle between the best and worse squads currently in the WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx are the only winless team still in the league and are sitting on the bottom of the league table. On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun have lost only once in their seven matches this season and are first in the league.