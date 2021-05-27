Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, CT

LOCKDOWN DEFENDER

primepublishers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyssa Santangeli of Watertown made her first appearance on the GNAC All-Conference Team with First Team accolades with her first full season with the Saints. Santangeli was a key part of a Saints’ defensive unit that held opponents to a GNAC-low 7.44 goals per game on the season, which also ranked 28th nationally among NCAA D-III programs. The Saints defense held opponents to single-digit goal totals in six consecutive games from March 31 through April 28 in which they posted a 4.67 goals against average. Santangeli caused 18 turnovers to go along with 13 groundballs and added one goal and one assist.

www.primepublishers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Watertown, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goals Against Average#First Team#Saints#Go Game#Consecutive Games#Ncaa D Iii Programs#Unit#Single Digit Goal Totals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Torrington, CTgametimect.com

Burger, Torrington score early to earn NVL win over Watertown

TORRINGTON — Torrington leadoff hitter Marissa Burger was 3-for-4 on a day without many hits, but the real story of Torrington’s 8-3 win over Watertown Friday afternoon at Torrington High School was aggressive base running by the Raiders. “We beat them just 5-1 in Watertown in our first game of...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Golf Defeats Hearts, Eagles, Crusaders

WATERTOWN - With balanced scoring led by Nate LaMadeleine, the Watertown High School golf team improved to 6-1 on the season with a solid 195-247 win over Sacred Heart in the last-ever meeting between the two schools on May 7 at Crestbrook Park. WHS SCORING. 1. Nate LaMadeleine - 48.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Baseball Gets Back to Winning Ways

WATERTOWN - Just in time, Watertown High School’s baseball team regained it’s footing and possibly saved it’s season with back-to- back wins after a four-game losing streak. Wins over Oxford and Wilby lifted the Indians to 8-6, which is where their record stood after their May 10 game against Naugatuck High School was rained out at Deland Field and rescheduled for Thursday, May 13 at 3:45 p.m.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Boys’ Tennis Improves to 9-1

WATERTOWN - The tennis machine that is the Watertown High School boys’ team continued to roll on as the final week of the regular season approached. Wins over, Wolcott, Naugatuck and Woodland lifted the Indians’ record to a gaudy 9-1 with two matches remaining on the schedule. On May 10...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Girls Tennis Net Back-to-Back Wins Over Wolcott

WATERTOWN - In a pair of clashes of top NVL girls’ tennis teams on May 8 and 10, it was Watertown High School which proved superior against rival Wolcott High School, as the Indians scored consecutive 5-2 wins to improve to 11-2 on the season while dropping Wolcott to 10-3. At Crestbrook Park on Monday afternoon, the Indians won three of the four singles’ matches, then aded two of the three doubles’ sets in their second 5-2 win.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Softball Sweep of Nonnewaug: Woodland Upends Indians

BEACON FALLS - Coming off a doubleheader sweep and riding a four-game win streak, Watertown High School came out swinging in their NVL softball game at Woodland Regional High School on May 2, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Nadia Andarowski drove in a pair of those runs when she blasted a two-run homer on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. From there on, pitcher Riley Kane of Woodland shut down the Indians as her teammates chipped away, scoring single runs in the first, third and fifth innings, then busted the game open with a five-run sixth inning to come away with an 8-3 win.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Wood Bat Tournament: WOAC 12U Wins Title 

WATERTOWN - Ah, baseball the way it was meant to be played, with players swinging good old-fashioned wooden bats. Where did this oddity take place, you may ask; right here in Watertown, as the Water-Oak Athletic Club hosted the inaugural Wood Bat Tournament May 1-2 and Veterans’ Park. WOAC’S U12...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Boys Tennis Acing Opposition

WATERTOWN - The Watertown High School boy’s tennis team began May the way it ended April; that is, by continuing to put W’s on their schedule. On May 1, the Indians improved to 6-1 with a 5-0 win over Naugatuck High School at Crestbrook Park, their fifth consecutive shutout win.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Girls Take Unbeaten NVL Tennis Record Into May

WATERTOWN - With their May 3 scheduled match against Wilby High School postponed until May 4, the Watertown High School girls’ tennis team had an extra day to savor their position heading into the second month of the 2021 season. At the end of play in April, which concluded with 7-0...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Golfers Outshoot Wolcott

WOLCOTT - In the first of back-to-back matched between longtime NVL golf rivals, Watertown High School outshot Wolcott High School, 168-193 at Farmingbury G.C. on April 28. The two teams had their rematch on May 5 at Crestbrook Park G.C. The Indians, playing for only the fourth time in 17...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

HONORED BY THE CIAC

A pair of Watertown High School scholar-athletes were honored at the CIAC’s Virtual Scholar-Athlete program on May 2. Keith Caouette, at left, has displayed a consistent record of academic achievement and leadership throughout his high school career. Keith is finishing 11th in his graduating class along with the achievement of earning high honors every marking period while taking honors and AP level courses. As a freshman and sophomore, Keith earned the Underclassmen Scholastic Excellence Award. Keith joined the World Language Honor Society as a sophomore, and was then accepted to National Honor Society as a junior. As a part of Link Crew, Keith led freshmen through their transition to Watertown High School. Keith was also one of five people nominated for an Anti-Defamation League workshop sophomore year and also honored as student of the month in November of 2019. On the athletic fields, Keith was an All-NVL track athlete as a freshman and sophomore, team’s leading point scorer as a sophomore, a competitor at the state meet, and even qualified for the State Opens. Keith earned All-Iron honors in soccer as a sophomore, and earned All-NVL and All-State as a senior. As a senior Keith was chosen as a captain for the soccer and track teams. Emma Gallagher, at right, has had an outstanding academic career, finishing eighth in her graduating class. Emma continues to push herself with many honors and AP level classes. Emma is the treasurer of the National Honor Society and a two time officer of Model UN. Emma is also a member of the World Language Honor Society, honored student of the month, and also received the Underclassmen Scholastic Excellence Award. Emma participated in Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and was part of a sports team for every season of her high school career. Emma earned NVL All-Iron Division honors for Cross Country and All-NVL for track two times and All-State for Cross Country her senior year. Emma was also named as the Most Outstanding Senior in Cross Country this past fall. Emma was a captain of the WHS Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track teams and was selected to take part in the NVL Leadership Conference.