Chris Pratt Stars In 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer For Amazon

Keeping up appearances! On Monday (May 3), Anna Faris got candid about how she once hid the problems in her marriage to now-ex-husband Chris Pratt. "Because I didn't have a close group of girlfriends I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," the actress told guest Rachel Bilson during an episode of her long-running podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues. To the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."