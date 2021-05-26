newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Pratt Stars In 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer For Amazon

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime has released the trailer for The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt who is known for Jurassic World and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. "Get ready. We are about to blow up your feeds!! And the trailer, like the movie, is unbelievable," posted Pratt on Instagram adding in a separate post, "The Tomorrow War is going to be your new favorite movie. This is a promise. And the best part is you can watch it in your pajamas at home on @amazonprimevideo And if you sleep nude, even better. Just don’t get popcorn in your buttcrack. Trust me."

cosmicbook.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
David Ellison
Person
Keith Powers
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Watch Trailer#Movie Stars#Marvel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Jurassic World#Amazonprimevideo#Amazon Prime#Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Anna Faris Says She ‘Ignored’ Warning Signs in Marriage to Chris Pratt

Keeping up appearances! On Monday (May 3), Anna Faris got candid about how she once hid the problems in her marriage to now-ex-husband Chris Pratt. "Because I didn't have a close group of girlfriends I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," the actress told guest Rachel Bilson during an episode of her long-running podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues. To the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."
Celebritiessouthgatv.com

Katherine Schwarzenegger says Chris Pratt is a ‘super-supportive’ husband

When it comes to navigating motherhood, Katherine Schwarzenegger says her husband, Chris Pratt, is her biggest cheerleader. The 31-year-old author, who welcomed her first child with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor in August, opened up about her challenges and triumphs during the Mother’s Day edition of her Instagram video series, “BDA (Before, During, & After) Baby.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why Anna Faris Never Talked About ‘Issues’ In Marriage To Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has had some time to reflect on her divorce from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt and shared her insights into why she didn’t want to tell her friends about the issues the former couple was facing. Pratt and Faris, who married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018, were protective of their “imagery” as a couple, Faris admitted. Even before the two got married, Faris confessed that she was already second-guessing the marriage.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

See Chris Pratt's Hilarious Response To Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Release Date

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. This week was an exciting one for Marvel fans. Monday kicked off with a video from Marvel Studios encouraging fans to return to theaters. But said video also included the reveal of footage, titles, and new release dates. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was no exception, as it’s now set to arrive May 2023. And Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt’s response to the news was pretty hilarious.
MoviesSFGate

Tyner Rushing Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller 'The Terminal List' (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyner will play James Reece’s (Pratt) close friend Liz Riley, a former Army pilot, who is described as being “equal parts wit and warmth.” The character hails from Alabama, and her friends — especially James Reece — mean everything to her. As they’ve been to hell and back together, there’s no danger she wouldn’t face for them. “When the going gets tough, this ‘Bama born badass only gets tougher,” Amazon says.
TV & Videosgeeksaresexy.net

THE TOMORROW WAR (Ft. Chris Pratt) Gets a Full Trailer [Video]

Here is the first full trailer for Amazon Prime’s “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt. Amazon released a teaser last month and it did not make the movie look very good, but this one is much, much better!. In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of...
MoviesComing Soon!

The Tomorrow War Character Posters Debut Ahead of Trailer Release

Amazon Studios has released the motion character posters for Chris McKay’s upcoming sci-fi action feature, The Tomorrow War, confirming that the full trailer is set to be released tomorrow. Pratt went on Twitter to hype up the upcoming trailer by describing it as “unbelievable.” The film will be available for streaming on July 2, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new posters, which you can check out below, give us a closer look at the main cast led by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, and Golden Globe nominee Yvonne Strahovski.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Universal Reportedly Wants A Fast & Furious And Jurassic World Crossover

Universal doesn’t boast the same in-depth roster of marketable franchises as many other studios do, but they still know how to wring every last drop of earning potential out of a brand. Twelve of the the outfit’s fifteen highest-grossing movies ever hail from either the Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park or Despicable Me universes, bringing in a combined haul of almost $15 billion at the box office.
Violent CrimesGizmodo

The Tomorrow War's New Trailer Looks Like a Mash-Up of Yesterday's Blockbusters

Here’s the good news: as opposed to the “first” trailer, this new trailer for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War has a lot more going on. There are more explosions, more devastation, more of Chris Pratt’s pre-war family life, more scenes of our bleak, alien-infested future, and more. The bad news? Despite all the new footage, it doesn’t seem any more exciting.
MoviesComicBook

MODOK Star Reveals Which X-Men Character He Wants to Play

Sam Richardson has been in Veep, and most recently, he lent his voice to Marvel's MODOK on Hulu. Eventually, the actor will appear alongside Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War, and if he gets his way, will star in Marvel Studio's upcoming X-Men franchise. Speaking with Variety, Richardson said he'd love to play Hank McCoy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because the mutant is very similar to the role he played on Veep.