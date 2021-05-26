Chris Pratt Stars In 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer For Amazon
Amazon Prime has released the trailer for The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt who is known for Jurassic World and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. "Get ready. We are about to blow up your feeds!! And the trailer, like the movie, is unbelievable," posted Pratt on Instagram adding in a separate post, "The Tomorrow War is going to be your new favorite movie. This is a promise. And the best part is you can watch it in your pajamas at home on @amazonprimevideo And if you sleep nude, even better. Just don’t get popcorn in your buttcrack. Trust me."cosmicbook.news