Six thoughts on Hunter Dickinson declaring for the NBA Draft
On Wednesday, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson announced that he would declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, specifying that he would be hiring an NCAA-certified agent in order to maintain his collegiate eligibility. Below, we break down some of our main thoughts on Dickinson's announcement, looking at the context behind the declaration, the case for and against Dickinson returning to Michigan and where the Wolverines go from here.247sports.com