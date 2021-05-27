Cancel
Forget AirPods 3 — LeBron James just leaked Beats Studio Buds

By James Archer
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 19 days ago
The Beats Studio Buds has been leaking in all the usual ways, like FCC documentation and sneaky photo leaks, but the latest look at Apple’s unannounced wireless earbuds comes from the lesser-mined source of technology news that is LeBron James’ Instagram. The NBA player shared some snaps of himself wearing...

