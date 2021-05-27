Forget AirPods 3 — LeBron James just leaked Beats Studio Buds

It’s been 25 years since the iconic and cult animation live-action hybrid ‘Space Jam’ was first released so expanding on its universe in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ has been a long time coming. Where legendary Basketball player Michael Jordan and his love for all things Nike lead the way in the original, its follow-up has had a 21st century revamp with the injection of the energy of its new lead, and yet another Basketball icon LeBron James, and again, along with the loony tunes, both kids and adults alike are more than familiar with, Nike has jumped back on board to unveil a whole new range of products to tie in with the film.