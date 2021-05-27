Cancel
NFL

Green Bay Packers 2021 schedule: Toughest stretch, opponent preview, key matchups, predictions and more

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest headline of the moment in the NFL is whether Aaron Rodgers will suit up for the Green Bay Packers in 2021. It's no secret he's disgruntled with the organization, a fracture that began with the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love and has since spider-webbed across the team's windshield into the future Hall of Famer reportedly refusing to ever play for them again. That makes it difficult to try and predict the outcome of their 2021 season, but CBS Sports is going to give it a go anyway, because challenges are fun.

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jared Goff vs Matthew Stafford; Who needs this game more?

The Detroit Lions are building towards the future. But who needs the game against their past more; Matthew Stafford, the Motor Cities all-time leading passer, or Jared Goff?. The hype in Detroit is palpable. The Lions have opened their 2021 rookie mini-camp and fans of the Honolulu Blue and Silver are getting excited to see if Dan Campbell can handle his end of this Motown rebuild as well as Brad Holmes did.
NFLdenverfan.com

Melvin Gordon weighs in on the Broncos quarterback situation

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon joined Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room podcast and touched on the Broncos quarterback situation. During the podcast Gordon was asked by Robinson what was going through his mind when rumors began that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could potentially be traded to Denver, and he didn’t hold back.
NFLOlympian

A Russell Wilson-themed intrigue rating for each of Seahawks’ 17 games this season

The Seahawks’ biggest schedule in team history is one Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Duane Brown and fellow veteran players ought to love. Seattle’s first 17-game season in 2021 has five prime-time games. That is one fewer than the NFL maximum this year. This is the 10th consecutive season the Seahawks have been scheduled for at least four national, showcase night games. That stretch of league marquee status began in Wilson’s rookie season of 2012.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Jared Goff will light the league on fire

Ever since the big trade, I have been doing research on Goff to figure out what I am exactly getting. I have seen all the negative stuff said about Goff, I have watched the film, and after reviewing everything I think Goff will have resurgence in Detroit. Here are my...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Colts will open the season at home vs. Seattle and Russell Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in three years and only the second time in the last five, the Colts will open the 2021 season at home in Lucas Oil Stadium. And it’s a high-profile matchup. 2012 NFL re-draft: Who should the Colts have taken No. 1 instead of Andrew...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters spoke in-depth on how the organization felt about each of their draft picks, including USC S Talanoa Hufanga. “He was a favorite of a lot of people,” Peters said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “The coaches loved him, Kyle (Shanahan) loved him, John (Lynch) loved him, I loved him. He’s a hard guy not to love. When he was still on the board, that made it an easy pick. But I credit Dom for continuing to push (Hufanga) and having the belief in that kid. And we think we got a really good player at a really good value there. I think you could see his passion. You could feel it on the silent tape, just how hard he plays, with how much energy he plays with.”
NFLWenatchee World

Five impressions following Seahawks rookie minicamp

Seahawks rookie minicamp was a little more of an under-the-radar affair this year than in seasons past. They had just three draft picks to unveil. Also, COVID-19 limitations meant the Seahawks only had 31 players in the camp, which led to short practices with the team basically just one deep at each spot.
NFLoutkick.com

Packers Requesting QB In Trade Proposals for MVP Aaron Rodgers

The rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue to suggest that the 37-year-old quarterback will not be returning to the team by the start of the regular season. As trade talks and rumors continue to circulate throughout the league, it appears that Green Bay is already asking...
Cardinals Add 4 UDFAs

Cardinals Add 4 UDFAs

The Cardinals have officially filled their 90-man roster. The team announced the signing of four undrafted free agents today:. Angeline got a nice pay day from his new team, earning a $30K signing bonus (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Twitter). Meanwhile, Burns got a $25K signing bonus as part of his pact with Arizona (via Wilson).
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Detroit Lions 2021 Schedule Breakdown

At Green Bay Packers (Week 2, Monday Night Football) This really depends on if reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay in 2021. We’ll assume at this time that he comes back, and if that’s the case, a road trip to Lambeau in Week 2 is immediately the toughest game on the Lions’ schedule. Although Detroit has won there three times in the last six seasons, only one of those wins came while Rodgers was starting. And between 1992 and 2014, the Lions had zero wins at Lambeau.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Los Angeles Rams game-by-game predictions

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to compete for an NFC West division crown, and perhaps make a Super Bowl run with the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, the Rams lost seven coaches during the offseason and have to integrate Stafford in a new offense, along with a new anchor up front at center along the offensive line.
NFLNBC Sports

How 2021 NFL schedule was created with additional games for next season

Of all the overblown NFL events, the nuttiness around the release of the schedule is particularly stunning to me. Fans have known their 2021 opponents for four months. The order of the games, plus television details—that’s all that’s left. I lost count at 33 different hosts/analysts/reporters on NFL Network and ESPN covering the schedule release Wednesday night, and that’s after CBS and FOX morning shows broke down the Week 1 schedules for each network.