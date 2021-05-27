Cancel
Worker engagement integral to corporate governance

By Tom Proverbs-Garbett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany UK companies are focusing more on the process rather than the purpose of engagement with their workforce, new research has found. A research paper (56 page / 2.2MB PDF) for the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) found that of the three core options for workforce engagement in the UK Corporate Governance Code, 40% of the 280 FTSE 350 companies sampled had appointed a designated non-executive director (NED) to handle employee engagement, 16% had adopted a model of an advisory panel engaging with a specific NED and 12% took worker input from an advisory panel.

#Trade Union#Corporate Governance#Employee Engagement#Uk#Corporate Strategy#Business Management#Business Strategy#Frc#Ned#Pinsent Masons#Workforce Engagement#Engagement Outcomes#Worker Directors#Worker Input#Worker Voice#Management Interest#Board Decision Making#Stakeholders#Workforce Interest
