Worker engagement integral to corporate governance
Many UK companies are focusing more on the process rather than the purpose of engagement with their workforce, new research has found. A research paper (56 page / 2.2MB PDF) for the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) found that of the three core options for workforce engagement in the UK Corporate Governance Code, 40% of the 280 FTSE 350 companies sampled had appointed a designated non-executive director (NED) to handle employee engagement, 16% had adopted a model of an advisory panel engaging with a specific NED and 12% took worker input from an advisory panel.www.pinsentmasons.com