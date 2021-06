Buckle up to have a blast with robots: BattleBots is a robot combat show in which players build and run RC armed machines designed to fight in an arena. It has had many robots come and go; however, for today, the star of the video above is Red Devil, a robot equipped with a grappling arm and saw blade that competed in the second season of ABC's BattleBots reboot. In September 2020, its previous version was purchased by the popular YouTuber William Osman, who commented he wouldn't be competing with the robot but that his followers would see it in his videos more often than not.