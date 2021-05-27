Oil takes breather, gold dips below 1900

Gold miners have put together a nice rally in the second quarter following a few months of underperformance. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners with more upside in the coming months: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), New Gold (NYSE:NGD), and Newmont Corporation (NEM).We’ve seen a strong performance from the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)) since the beginning of Q1, with the ETF up more than 22% in Q2, easily outperforming the S&P-500 (SPY). This change in character is quite positive for the index as it’s now finally gaining ground on the S&P-500, and the best performance for the GDX comes when it’s not only trending higher above its 200-day moving average but when it’s also outperforming the S&P-500. Some investors might think that they’ve missed the move with the GDX up 25% off its lows, but while some names are fairly priced, several others are still trading at very reasonable valuations. Let’s take a look at a few names below: