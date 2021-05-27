Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil takes breather, gold dips below 1900

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent crude and WTI were almost unchanged at USD68.25 and USD66.15 respectively overnight, despite ostensibly bullish US official crude inventories data. The risk-exposure reduction seen elsewhere was evident in Asia, though, both contracts falling 0.50% to USD68.40 and USD65.80 a barrel. Oil markets will likely use the throwaway excuse of...

www.marketpulse.com
TrafficMiami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.11 to $68.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.10 to $71.35 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. July heating rose 4 cents to $2.11 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

Gold futures are trading lower on Wednesday as prices retreated from their highest level since February 8, following a jump in the U.S. Dollar and a slight rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Traders are still reacting to yesterday’s stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI report, which raised concerns that the economy could heat up enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner-than-expected.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see routine pauses in price uptrends

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are not trading far from unchanged in early morning U.S. trading...
BusinessStreet.Com

Dow Futures Higher as Markets Eye Jobs Data for Growth, Inflation Cues

Global stocks trade near all-time highs following a modest pullback in Asia, with investors remaining focused on Friday's non-farm payroll report. U.S. manufacturing activity surges in May, but input costs rise to 2008 highs and labor shortages blunt growth in several regions around the country. Oil prices test three-year highs...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Prices at Their Highest Price Levels Since October 2018

Recent economic data coming from the world’s largest economy, postulate energy demand is expected to relatively gain momentum, particularly this summer with the ease of restrictions in many key economic hubs and social mobility gathering pace. At the time of drafting this report, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise as the Dollar Falters

Gold prices were higher on Wednesday. The dollar moved lower and failed after attempting to rise early in the trading session. U.S. yields moved lower, which weighed on the greenback, paving the way for higher gold prices. In their Beige Book, the Federal Reserve said that businesses are facing rising material costs and higher wages.
Metal Mininginvesting.com

3 Gold Miners To Buy On Dips

Gold miners have put together a nice rally in the second quarter following a few months of underperformance. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners with more upside in the coming months: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), New Gold (NYSE:NGD), and Newmont Corporation (NEM).We’ve seen a strong performance from the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)) since the beginning of Q1, with the ETF up more than 22% in Q2, easily outperforming the S&P-500 (SPY). This change in character is quite positive for the index as it’s now finally gaining ground on the S&P-500, and the best performance for the GDX comes when it’s not only trending higher above its 200-day moving average but when it’s also outperforming the S&P-500. Some investors might think that they’ve missed the move with the GDX up 25% off its lows, but while some names are fairly priced, several others are still trading at very reasonable valuations. Let’s take a look at a few names below:
TrafficZacks.com

5 Energy ETFs at the Forefront of Oil Rally With More Upside

The energy sector has been shining lately on an oil price surge buoyed by a swift global economic recovery and reopening of economies that are spurring demand for energy despite concerns over tighter COVID-19 related restrictions across parts of Asia. Notably, Brent crude jumped to the highest since May 2019 while U.S. crude advanced to the highest level since June 2018 (read: Brent Tops $70 Again: ETFs Set to Win & Lose).
TrafficZacks.com

ETFs to Gain as Oil Rallies on Upbeat Demand Outlook

Oil prices rose 40% this year amid improving economic conditions globally. Notably, the pandemic seems to be gradually coming under control in the United States, China and some parts of Europe amid an accelerated coronavirus vaccination drive. The economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump is expected to keep driving fuel consumption, thus supporting the rally in oil prices.
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Oil prices rise as OPEC+ agrees to continue its output plan

NEW YORK, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Tuesday after major producers agreed to keep their current output strategy in place. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.4 U.S. dollars to settle at 67.72 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 93 cents to close at 70.25 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold futures hold above $1,900 as spot gold trades just below at $1,899.30

As of 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, the new most active Comex futures contract for (August 2021) is currently fixed at $1902.10 after factoring in today’s decline of $3.30. However, spot or Forex gold is currently trading under $1900 per ounce and fixed at $1899.40, a net decline of just over $7 on the day. Gold futures traded to a high of $1919.20 and a low of $1894.50 before settling just above that key psychological level of $1900 per ounce.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Nabs Win in Choppy Start to June

The major indexes opened comfortably higher on the first trading day of June, but the latest factory data took some wind out of the bulls' sails in intraday action. "The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index rose 0.5 point, to 61.2, in May, reflecting a strengthening of new orders," says Jonathan Millar, deputy chief U.S. economist at Barclays Investment Bank. "Even so, May's report shows a widespread effect from supply bottlenecks, as manufacturers struggle to boost production to keep pace with orders."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as firmer stocks, U.S. yields curb appeal

* U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month. * Asian shares tick up as U.S. data bolsters recovery hopes (Adds details and updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday, as elevated Treasury yields and an uptick in risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. jobs data for cues on economic recovery and near-term Federal Reserve policy action.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Break Out Awaiting OPEC

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken out to the upside during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of demand for crude oil being front and center, and of course with OPEC+ meeting during the session, a lot of traders are focusing on the idea of increased demand going forward. Looking at this chart, it looks as if the WTI market is probably going to go looking towards the $70 level.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: WTI Crude Oil Hits 2.5-Year High

WTI Crude Oil traded yesterday above $68 per barrel, reaching a new 2.5-year high price. Analysts tend to see OPEC positivity on demand prospects as helping to push the price up. Gold and the British pound retreated yesterday from their long-term high prices, suggesting that odds are no longer in...
FIFALife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-More bearish trends for bitcoin loom -Glassnode

* Energy biggest gainer among S&P sectors; healthcare lags. * Crude surges; gold dips, dollar flat; bitcoin down ~4%. June 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORE BEARISH TRENDS FOR...
EconomyDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Extend Post-RBA Move if Q1 GDP Impresses

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, Australian Q1 GDP -Talking Points. Asia Pacific markets may open flat after quiet Wall Street session. Australia’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product set to drop at 0.6% YoY. AUD/USD remains rangebound between 20- and 50-day SMAs. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets may open flat following a relatively...