News from Augusta: Moving the Needle, Making Change

Residential sprinkler systems can save lives and properties in the short-term and lower insurance premiums and public safety budgets in the long-term. That’s why Gorham has an ordinance that requires them. However, installing a residential sprinkler system does increase the cost of home construction. That is why I introduced a bill, LD 1364, to study whether it would be feasible and desirable for the State of Maine to provide incentives for developers, builders and home buyers to install residential sprinklers and, if so, in what form the incentives should take, who should deliver them and how they should be advertised and delivered.