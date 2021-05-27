Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Facing ‘worst ever’ demand for nurses, some hospitals offering unprecedented bonuses

By Andy Miller
georgiahealthnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOne sign of the severity of Georgia’s nurse shortage can be seen in the bonuses offered to experienced RNs to join a hospital workforce. Some health systems in the state are paying bonuses of more than $10,000 to attract nurses. And Piedmont Healthcare, which is rapidly becoming Georgia’s biggest health system, said it has offered bonuses of up to $30,000, a figure that has startled local health industry officials.

www.georgiahealthnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Nursing Schools#Nursing Shortage#Piedmont Healthcare#Rn#Covid#Baptist Health System#Becker S Hospital Review#Registerednursing Org#Nursejournal#Ghn#Children S Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Jobs
Related
Health Servicesabc57.com

Nationwide nursing shortage impacting Michiana hospitals

A day in the life of a nurse during the pandemic, hasn’t been easy. "The medical community was learning more about covid, there was new information, new processes, new procedures on a week by week of not day by day basis,” St. Joesph Regional Medical Center Administrative Director for Maternal Child Carol Walker said.
AdvocacyEffingham Radio

Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage As Hospital Demand Increases

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.
Boston Globe

‘Unprecedented’ blood shortage forces hospitals to delay or reschedule surgeries

Hospitals in Massachusetts and around the country are confronting a severe shortage of the donated blood needed for transfusions, prompting some to delay or reschedule surgeries. A surge in demand has collided with a slowdown in blood collection — both trends exacerbated by the pandemic and expected to last for...
Florida Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Hospitals offering sign-on bonuses to hire nurses in Southwest Florida

Early on in the pandemic, nurses were let go as hospitals were forced to scale back on what treatment and surgeries they could perform. Now there’s a desperate need to bring those nurses back and area hospitals are hoping large sign-on checks will work. Nurses were burned out and exhausted and afraid they could easily become infected with COVID-19, so it’s no surprise lots of them quit during the pandemic. Knowing what they know, would more money convince them to return?
Health Servicesgeorgiahealthnews.com

Big bonuses for nurses

This week on the Georgia Health Report, host Lauren Baggett and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss the large sign-on bonuses some Georgia hospitals are offering to build up their nursing staff. Source: WUGA.
Florida StateBay News 9

Nurses needed: Florida travel nurses see jump in demand

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases may be decreasing across the state, but a company that connects travel nurses with job opportunities said demand is still strong in Florida. What You Need To Know. StaffDNA saw 100% increase in job orders for travel nurses in Florida market from March-May Resumption...
Florida Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Florida, Georgia health systems offering nurse sign-on bonuses

Health systems in Georgia and Southwest Florida are offering nurses sign-on bonuses amounting to tens of thousands of dollars and/or relocation assistance amid efforts to address staffing needs. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare system said it is hiring nurses to fill hundreds of open positions. As of June 22, the organization...
Health Servicesnewagebd.net

Imperial Hospital to open nursing college

Imperial Hospital of Chattogram city has taken an initiative to start a nursing college with a view to creating skilled manpower in the health sector. The authority has already appointed teachers and staff for the ‘Chattogram Imperial College of Nursing’. Professor Rabiul Hossain, chairman of Imperial Hospital, unveiled the information...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Katy-area hospitals, educators assess nurse shortage

As hospitals nationwide face an ongoing nursing shortage, the deficit is top of mind for many Katy-area health care professionals and educators. Hospitals across the United States reported higher rates of turnover and staff burnout as nurses faced heavier workloads and treated critically ill COVID-19 patients for more than a year, according to a February study from the U.S. Office of Inspector General.
Olean, NYwesb.com

UAHS Doubling Bonuses in Olean Nurse Recruitment

Upper Allegheny Health Systems is reportedly redoubling their recruiting efforts for new nurses at Olean General Hospital. Becker’s Hospital Review is reporting that Upper Allegheny needs to fill immediate openings at Olean, and are doubling bonuses for sign-on and for recruitment referral. Greg Kloss, senior director of human resources for...
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Worst Cities for Nurses

Nursing is  one of the most demanding professions in America. Nurses are often required to work long shifts (spending much of the time on their feet), provide round-the-clock care, and interact with patients, some of them difficult. This profession became much more challenging in 2020, when nurses had to put themselves at risk to care […]
Health Servicesskillednursingnews.com

Skilled Nursing Referrals Drop While Other Post Acute Settings Rise

Hospitals and other acute care facilities aren’t referring post-acute care to skilled nursing facilities as much as they have in the past four years, with a significant decline between 2019 and 2020, according to a report released by Trella Health. Data gathered by the Atlanta-based health analytics company shows a...
Kissimmee, FLusf.edu

Nurses Call On HCA To Address Staffing Shortages At Hospitals

Registers nurses at four HCA Healthcare hospitals in Florida called on the company Monday to hire more nurses amid a nationwide staffing shortage. The nurses were standing for National Nurses United, which represents 12,000 HCA registered nurses across the country, and more than 175,000 nurses overall. The organization claims nurses...
Health ServicesRecord-Journal

EDITORIAL: Some timely improvements for nursing homes

While it’s hard to identify any upside to the long and traumatic Covid-19 pandemic we’ve all been through — which isn’t over yet — the General Assembly has passed a number of bills this session to improve nursing-home care. And the increased attention paid to conditions in nursing homes during the pandemic has paid off with actions that likely wouldn’t have been addressed otherwise.