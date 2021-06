U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming joined her colleagues on the Environment and Public Works Committee in voting unanimously to pass a highway funding bill this week. The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act sets a new funding level at $311 billion for U.S. Department of Transportation programs for highways, roads, and bridges. Senator Lummis said she’s encouraged by the work the Environment and Public Works Committee is doing to get to a bipartisan solution on infrastructure and this bill is a step in the right direction.