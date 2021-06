TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Wacky World, a leading provider of indoor themed environments, recently announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. These changes come following Wacky World’s acquisition by PlayCore, which has provided an opportunity to accelerate the evolution of the brand’s products, service offerings, and customer reach. Wacky World Studios is an innovator in creating one-of-a-kind themed children’s environments in churches. Since its inception, they have expanded into additional industries, including heath care, museums, restaurants, residential, and more.