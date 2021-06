A crowd of up to 16 500 will be permitted to watch the British and Irish Lions' warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June, it was announced Wednesday. The curtain-raiser to the combined side's tour of South Africa will see social distancing measures designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus in place at the Edinburgh headquarters of Scottish rugby, with the numbers allowed in well short of Murrayfield's overall capacity of more than 67 000.