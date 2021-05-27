Senior Max Bos hopes to lead Tolland to CIAC Division III golf title

ENFIELD — Max Bos was a baseball player growing up. But when the Tolland High senior picked up a golf club for the first time, everything changed.

“There’s something about golf,” Bos said Wednesday at Grassmere Country Club. “I don’t know, it caught my attention and I just fell in love with it. I started playing every day in the summer. It kind of became an addiction almost.”

Bos was 10 years old when he decided golf was his sport. Once he got into seventh grade, he started playing full-time.

A three-year varsity player at Tolland High — his junior season was canceled due to the pandemic — Bos made an immediate impact on the team.

As a freshman, he finished in a tie for second in the 2018 Division III state championship with a one-over par 73, and was the top golfer for Tolland, which finished fourth. Bos was named to the all-conference team, and missed a spot on the all-state team by one player.

In 2019, Bos finished tied for fourth with a five-over 77, leading the Eagles to a seventh place finish in the state tournament. His efforts earned him all-conference and all-state honors.

“He’s my captain, he’s steady, he’s consistent,” veteran coach Augie Link said. “Those things pay big dividends in golf. Just what he brings to the table for the rest of the team is immense. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Though he didn’t have a high school season last year, Bos continued to refine his game, including winning the junior championship at Ellington Ridge Country Club.

But Link feels that it was Bos’ preparations for his senior basketball season that have benefited him most in 2021. Bos played on the Eagles’ varsity team all four years, starting his sophomore-senior seasons.

“He really worked out over this last winter for basketball primarily, and it’s paid big dividends with his distance in golf too,” Link said. “So, he can hit the heck out of the ball. And his birdie potential, because of that, is way up there.”

Link added that Bos may be the “longest hitter” he’s had in 45 years of coaching.

Through the first 11 matches of the season, Bos averaged a 37.5, a tenth of a point behind Max Baldwin for the best on the team.

“I can’t complain,” Bos said. “I mean we’re undefeated so far. We’ve been playing really well. We have two freshmen that are helping us out, Max Baldwin and AJ Cady. They’ve been a huge addition to the team this year. Overall, a great year. We’ve had a lot of fun so far. Individually, I’m playing some really good golf. Helping the team out as much as I can, doing what I love to do.”

Bos feels that having players like Baldwin and Cady on the team have pushed him to improve.

“We’ve been competing all year against each other,” he said. “I mean it’s making us both better. I love it, it’s awesome.”

Bos has a 1.875 differential thus far in 2021. Differential is calculated by taking a player’s eight best performances against the course ratings and averaging them. A differential of 3.0 or lower qualifies a male golfer for the State Open.

“I practice as much as I can with my busy schedule,” Bos said of his consistency. “I just come out here and focus hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot. I just try to stay focused throughout the round and keep the high numbers out of there.”

On Tuesday, Bos shot a two-over par 38 as the Eagles clinched the CCC East Division title with a 164-168 win over RHAM at Twin Hills Country Club.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Bos said. “It’s a small accomplishment, but any accomplishment, this year especially, is awesome.”

The Eagles (13-0) have two more matches left in the regular season before beginning postseason play. They’ll play at the CCC championship on June 3 and the Division III state tournament on June 7, both at Stanley Golf Course. Tolland is ranked number one in the CIAC’s Division III rankings.

“We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing all year,” Bos said on the postseason. “Playing well, having fun out there. I mean it really comes down to in the state tournament: play well, place well. So, I just go out there and treat that round like a regular round of golf. Have fun and see what happens.”

Next year, Bos will attend the University of Rhode Island. He’s interested in playing for the school’s club-golf team.

“I didn’t really want the full-time commitment of a college sport,” Bos added. “But I’ll still always play golf.”

Bos cited his love of the area and having family nearby as his reasons for choosing the school. He hasn’t decided on a major yet, but is interested in business and sports marketing.

But he isn’t looking that far ahead just yet.

“I’m trying to make the most of it every day,” Bos said. “Just come out here and enjoy it.”